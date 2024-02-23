Autographed Peter Frampton sound waves art raising money for a good cause

Peter Frampton’s music has been turned into art that's helping raise money for a good cause.

The legendary guitarist announced he has teamed up with artist Tim Wakefield and the Soundwaves Art Foundation for a series of art pieces made from sound waves of his classic songs "Show Me The Way" and "Baby I Love Your Way." A limited run of autographed copies will be sold to aid organizations helping provide the music community with access to health care.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the Music Health Alliance, MusiCares, Porter's Call and The Onsite Foundation through Gibson Guitars' charity arm, Gibson Gives.

Frampton's autographed pieces range in price from $450 to $3,200, with unsigned versions selling for $75. They are on sale now at soundwavesartfoundation.com.

Frampton was recently nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame fan vote is open until April 26, and fans can vote for up to seven artists daily.

Inductees will be announced in April, and the 2024 induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland in the fall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.