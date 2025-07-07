Axl Rose met Ozzy Osbourne for first time at Back to the Beginning concert

In their years spent as among the biggest rock stars in the world, somehow Axl Rose and Ozzy Osbourne had never met. That finally changed during Saturday's massive Back to the Beginning concert.

Guns N' Roses were among the many big-name bands to perform at the show, which marked the reunion of the original Black Sabbath lineup — Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — for one final concert. In a social media post reflecting on the day, Rose writes, "Wow!! What an EVENT!! Extremely overwhelming!! Really great crowd!!"

"Was very emotional for everyone!!" Rose continues. "MET OZZY!! (Crazy we'd never met b4!!) He was really great!! Was great to meet Sabbath!!"

Back to the Beginning also marked the final live performance of Ozzy's career, as the Prince of Darkness has been battling a number of health issues in recent years.

"Was hard as I imagine for anyone to watch [Ozzy's] struggles while at the same time everyone was rooting for him n' massively respecting the challenges he took on n' HE DID IT!!!!" Rose writes. "Was great to meet Ozzy's family n' see friends n' peeps in all bands n' the business. A HUGE THANK YOU again to Ozzy, Sharon, Black Sabbath n' all the fans for having us!!"

Other performers at Back to the Beginning included Metallica, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Mastodon, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan.

