Axl Rose & Slash inspire names of baby owls rescued from underneath Glastonbury stage

The legacy of Guns N' Roses' headlining set during June's Glastonbury Festival will live on through two baby owls.

According to the U.K.'s Secret World Wildlife Rescue organization, the chicks were rescued from underneath Glastonbury's main Pyramid Stage, which the "Welcome to the Jungle" outfit rocked on Saturday, June 24. Fittingly, they were named Axl and Slash after the GN'R frontman and guitarist, respectively.

"Both Axl and Slash are now in an outside aviary at Secret World and although a little camera shy are both doing well," Secret World Wildlife Rescue says. "No signs of them exhibiting their musical talent yet though!"

Perhaps having adorable baby animals named after them will help Guns N' Roses get over from some of the bad reviews they got for the Glastonbury set, though they didn't seem to care too much about that in the first place. In a tweet tagging two writers who penned particularly scathing critiques, GN'R quoted the "Chinese Democracy" lyric, "It would take a lot more hate than you."

