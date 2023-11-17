Baby, I Love To Play: Peter Frampton talks 'Rockstar' collaborations with Dolly Parton

Peter Frampton is one of the many superstar special guests on Dolly Parton's first rock album, Rockstar. He appears on two tracks, including Dolly's take on his classic "Baby, I Love Your Way."

Frampton tells ABC Audio he was actually the one who reached out to Dolly’s producer about the project, asking if there was anything he could play guitar on. Dolly’s producer was surprised that Frampton would want to just play on any old song and offered another suggestion.

“He said, ‘Wait a sec, would you be interested if Dolly wanted to do one of your songs?’ And I said, ‘Let me think for a minute. Yes,’” Frampton explains. “He said, ‘I'll call you back in five minutes.’ He called me back in three minutes, and he said, ‘Dolly's jumping up and down. She wants to do "Baby, I Love Your Way."'"

But Frampton was still interested in contributing his guitar to a song that wasn't necessarily his. Dolly's producer eventually asked him if he'd be interested in playing the solo on Dolly's cover of The Beatles' "Let It Be," which also features Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Mick Fleetwood. Frampton couldn't refuse.

“I said, 'I think I can do that, yes,'” Frampton shares. “So yeah, I'm the only person that played on two tracks.”

Dolly Parton's Rockstar, which also features special guests Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Richie Sambora, Elton John, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, John Fogerty and more, is out now.

