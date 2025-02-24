Bachman-Turner Overdrive announces summer dates with The Marshall Tucker Band

Bachman Turner-Overdrive has announced dates for their new Roll On Down The Highway 2025 tour.

The tour will consist of nine co-headlining shows with The Marshall Tucker Band, with Jefferson Starship as special guest, and another nine shows with the "Taking Care of Business" rockers as the sole headliner.

The tour kicks off July 18 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with their final show with The Marshall Tucker Band Aug. 3 in Amarillo, Texas. They will then continue the tour through Aug. 23 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Next up, BTO will headline a tour of Canada, which kicks off April 1 in Victoria, British Columbia. A complete list of dates and ticket on sale information can be found at btoband.com.

