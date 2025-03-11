Bachman-Turner Overdrive announces new single, '60 Years Ago'

Bachman-Turner Overdrive is getting ready to release some new music.

The "Takin' Care of Business" rockers, led by Randy Bachman, will release the new single "60 Years Ago," on March 28, with proceeds benefiting The Bridge to Nowhere charity bike ride, which helps raise money to end chronic homelessness in Winnipeg, Canada.

The song features Randy and his sons Tal and Koko Bachman, with BTO's Fred Turner on vocals, and a guitar solo from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and fellow Canadian, Neil Young.

“This song is our tribute to Winnipeg, the place where we grew up as teenagers in the '60s, a time when the city's music scene was exploding," Randy shares. "It was the Liverpool of North America, a melting pot of incredible talents. Everyone I've talked to who spent time in Winnipeg and witnessed that musical explosion is excited to hear this song, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

"60 Years Ago" is available for preorder now.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive is set to kick off a Canadian tour on April 1 in Victoria, British Columbia. They will hit the States this summer with The Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship. The tour kicks off July 18 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

A complete list of dates can be found at btoband.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.