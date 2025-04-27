Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden among 2025’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden and The White Stripes are among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, who were announced Sunday on American Idol.

Also getting into the Rock Hall this year are "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" singer Cyndi Lauper, "Twist" king Chubby Checker and rap group Outkast.

While they've both been eligible for decades, Bad Company, the supergroup featuring former Free members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke, and Cocker are getting in on their first nomination, as is Checker.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

The Rock Hall will also induct the late "Werewolves of London" singer Warren Zevon and rap group Salt-N-Pepa with the Musical Influence Award, while the late keyboardist/session man Nicky Hopkins, renowned session bassist Carole Kaye and R&B producer Thom Bell will be inducted with the Musical Excellence Award.

Among the 2025 nominees who didn't get in this year are Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Oasis, Mariah Carey, Mexican rock band Maná and Phish, who won the fan vote.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+. A highlights special will air on ABC at a later date and stream on Hulu the next day.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.