Bad Company on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: 'What an absolute honor'

Bad Company is thanking fans for the support that helped them get chosen for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

"Thank you to all of our fans and voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee," the band writes on Instagram. "Congratulations to all our fellow inductees. We stand alongside some amazing artists, past and present. What an absolute honor."

Frontman Paul Rodgers tells Billboard it's "pretty amazing and very cool to be part of an iconic American institution that celebrates music, musicians and sometimes unsung heroes behind the scenes," adding he's "looking forward to seeing some old friends, reconnecting with (fellow inductee) Chubby Checker — maybe do the twist?"

Drummer Simon Kirke adds he's "very happy" to be chosen. The band's been eligible for the Rock Hall since 1999 and Kirke notes, "It's been a long time coming… I'm not taking anything away from the (Rock Hall) committee; they had their reasons, but it's a welcome addition if you will."

The band's only other surviving member, guitarist Mick Ralphs, says he's "elated" by the decision, although Billboard notes Ralphs, who suffered a stroke in 2016, won't be able to attend the November ceremony. Both Rodgers and Kirke are just happy Ralphs is here to know the induction is happening.

“To be honest, every year we were not nominated it was another blow, not necessarily for me but we wanted Mick to be able to see this,” Kirke shares. “So that’s been rectified, and we’ll give him a shout from the podium in November.”

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is happening Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+. A highlights special will air on ABC at a later date and stream on Hulu the next day.

