Bad Company tribute album to be released this fall

Bad Company – former Free members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke, along with Mick Ralphs and the late Boz Burrell – is nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and the honor is being celebrated with a new tribute album.

Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company, coming this fall, will feature a yet-to-be-announced lineup of artists covering the group's biggest hits, including "Feel Like Makin' Love," "Bad Company" and "Shooting Star," along with a cover of Free's top-five hit, "All Right Now."

“As songwriters, Mick and I are intrigued to hear how these talented and varied musicians will perform our songs,” Rodgers shares. “From what we have heard thus far the creative energy is definitely flowing and there is plenty of heart and soul energy being injected into the songs, we salute and thank them all.”

The first song from the album, a cover of "Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy" by The Struts, will be released as a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl for Record Store Day on April 12.

"We are so thrilled for the British music legends, Bad Company to finally be getting their well-earned nomination to the Rock Hall," Struts frontman Luke Spiller says. "It's been a real pleasure to pay homage to them with our cover of 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy' and I hope they enjoy it as much as we loved recording it."

Bad Company’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination is their first, although they’ve been eligible since 1999. They released their self-titled debut album in 1974, which hit #1 in the U.S. and went on to be certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.