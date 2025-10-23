Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers may perform at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Singer-songwriter Paul Rodgers of Bad Company performs in concert during 'ZZ Top's 50th Anniversary Texas Bash' at Austin360 Amphitheater on May 19, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

While the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has released few details about what is going to happen on induction night, Bad Company's Paul Rodgers may have shared a hint about what fans can expect when the band is inducted.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Rodgers revealed there's a good chance he and Simon Kirke, the only other surviving member of Bad Company, may perform.

"I’m going to be there for sure, yeah. And I believe Simon is, too," he said, when asked if he was attending the ceremony. When questioned about performing, he replied, "Well, we may well. We’ll see how we go."

"Well, they want us to, and I may," he added. "I haven’t decided what songs to sing at this point in time. But it could be 'Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy.'"

Rodgers says he’s "a little bit nervous" about the ceremony, especially since he has to make a speech. He notes, "I’m not used to really making speeches of any nature, but I’ll be ok."

As for his fellow inductees, he says he's a fan of the late Joe Cocker, explaining, "I toured with him on the ARMS tour. He's such a great guy. He said to me once, 'Singing is sometimes like pushing a ten-ton truck up a very steep hill.' I said, 'I know what you mean, Joe.' I'm sure he would love this. He was such a great singer."

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

