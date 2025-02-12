Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers credits fans and friends for their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Bad Company is one of the artists nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and frontman Paul Rodgers is thankful for those he believes made it happen.

"If I were a gambling man, I would wager that Bad Company fans and friends had something to do with this nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Rodgers tells ABC Audio in a statement. “I’ve been told there has been a movement afoot for some time, and we salute them for their persistence and dedication.”

He adds, "I do hope that the induction happens while Mick Ralphs can experience it too. It would be an honor to join the great company already inducted," adding a thank-you on behalf of bandmates Ralphs, Simon Kirke and the late Boz Burrell.

Bad Company has been eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 1999. They released their self-titled debut album in 1974. It hit #1 thanks to such classic songs as “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love,” the title track, “Movin’ On” and “Rock Steady.” It went on to be certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class will be announced in April. The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is set to take place in Los Angeles this fall, although an exact date has yet to be announced.

