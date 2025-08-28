Bad Fermentation: Joan Jett asks Domino's to add vegan cheese to menu

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts perform in Chicago in August, 2024 (London Entertainment/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

As a vegan, Joan Jett doesn't want to get a "Bad Reputation" for eating pizza with cheese made from dairy. So that's why she's demanding that Domino's finally get with the program and add vegan cheese to its menu.

Jett sent a letter on PETA's behalf to Russell J. Weiner, the CEO of Domino's, ahead of her performance Thursday night at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. The venue is about 90 minutes from the company's headquarters in Ann Arbor.

In her letter, Jett points out that Domino's in other countries already have vegan cheese on their menus, as do other U.S. chains.

"I’ve played a lot of shows in Michigan, and one thing that always hits the spot is a good slice of pizza," Jett wrote. "That’s why my friends at PETA and I are asking Domino’s, while I’m right here in your own backyard, to turn up the volume and finally add dairy-free cheese to your U.S. menu."

"Pizza should be for everyone. More and more folks are ditching dairy, as I did years ago, for their health, allergies, or because they don’t want to support cruelty," she continued. "Vegan cheese today is gooey, melty, and every bit as satisfying. It deserves a place on Domino’s pizzas across America."

Jett concludes, "It’s time for Domino’s in the U.S. to catch up and give people what they’re asking for. Music brings people together, and so does pizza. Let’s make sure no one is left out when it’s time to share a pie."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

