Ballet of The Who’s 'Quadrophenia' to debut in New York in November

The Who's rock opera Quadrophenia debuted as a ballet in the U.K. back in May, and now the production is coming to America.
Pete Townshend's Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet is set to run at New York City Center from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16. Directed by Rob Ashford, the production features the orchestral version of the album by Townshend's wife, Rachel Fuller, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
"Quadrophenia is the only Who album that I solely composed and produced, and the movie that followed in 1979 launched the careers of some of the finest young actors of the time," says Pete, noting that after he heard Fuller's orchestral score "my first thought was that it would make a powerfully rhythmic and emotionally engaging ballet."
Tickets for Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet go on sale Thursday for Friends of City Center; tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 11. More info can be found at nycitycenter.org.
