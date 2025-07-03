Band disinvited from Black Sabbath tribute because they 'wanted to make a profit,' says Sharon Osbourne

A band was disinvited from playing Black Sabbath's massive Back to the Beginning reunion/farewell concert because, as Sharon Osbourne tells Billboard, they "wanted to make a profit."

"It's not the time to make a profit," Sharon says of the show.

Sharon does not name the act that was booted from the bill, though it seems they won't stay anonymous for very long.

"After the show I'll let everybody know who it was," Sharon says. "I think people will be shocked."

Sharon previously said that she kicked a band off the lineup amid a "huge to-do" with their manager. It's unclear if she's referring to the same act or a different one.

Even without whatever band or bands are no longer playing, Back to the Beginning certainly isn't hurting for big names. Along with the original Sabbath lineup's final performance and Ozzy Osbourne's last live show ever, the lineup includes Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God and Anthrax.

All that adds up to about a 10-hour music experience, according to Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, who will be the show's musical director.

"The goal from day one was very, very simple — to make it the greatest day, the most important day in the history of heavy metal music," Morello says. "There's never gonna be a dull moment. We've unearthed some incredible footage of things and people that no one's ever seen, and a lot of surprises in a lot of other areas, too."

Back to the Beginning takes place Saturday in Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England. The concert will stream online.

