The Band’s greatest hits compilation, 'The Best of the Band', to be reissued

Cover of 'The Best of The Band'/(Capitol Records/UMe)

The Band's 1976 greatest hits collection is getting the reissue treatment.

The Best of the Band features 11 classic tunes from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group, made up of Robbie Robertson, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson, Levon Helm and Rick Danko. The newly remastered album features such classic tunes as "The Weight," "Up on Cripple Creek," "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and more.

The collection will be released Dec. 12 on standard black vinyl, its first time on vinyl since the ‘80s. It will also be released on CD and super high material CD.

The Best of the Band is available for preorder now.

Originally released in July 1976, the album came out as The Band was preparing for their farewell concert, which took place Nov. 25, 1976, at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. The concert featured a host of special guests, including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison and Bob Dylan, and was captured in the iconic concert film The Last Waltz, directed by Martin Scorsese.

