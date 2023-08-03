'Barbie' ﻿song "I'm Just Ken," featuring Slash & Wolfgang Van Halen, charts on '﻿Billboard'﻿ Hot 100

The Barbie soundtrack song "I'm Just Ken," which features guitar by Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen, is now charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Ryan Gosling-sung track enters the all-genre chart at #87.

Slash, of course, has shredded on a number of Hot 100 hits with Guns N' Roses, such as the chart-topping "Sweet Child o' Mine."

The Barbie soundtrack, which also features contributions from alternative artists including Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, HAIM and GAYLE, is out now, as is the movie. The album debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200.

