Baseball playoffs force postponement of Guns N' Roses' Phoenix show

Guns N' Roses fans in Phoenix, Arizona, are going to have to wait a little longer to rock out with the band. Ticketmaster reports that the group's October 11 show at Chase Field has been postponed.

While no reason for the postponement is listed on the site, the Arizona Diamondbacks are likely to blame, as they are set to play an MLB playoff game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field that night.

So far, the show has not been rescheduled, but fans are being urged to hold on to their tickets so they can be used on the new date.

Next up, Guns N' Roses take the stage at Power Trip on Friday, October 6, in Indio, California. A complete list of Guns N' Roses dates can be found at gunsnroses.com.

