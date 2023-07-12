The Baseball Project marks 44th anniversary of “Disco Demolition” with new video

By Jill Lances

The Baseball Project is marking an unusual moment in baseball history.

The supergroup, featuring R.E.M.'s Mike Mills and Peter BuckThe Minus 5's Scott McCaugheyThe Dream Syndicate's Steve Wynn and Filthy FriendsLinda Pitmon, just dropped the video for their song "Disco Demolition" to mark the 44th anniversary of Disco Demolition night, which took place July 12, 1979, at Comiskey Park in Chicago.

For those unaware, during Disco Demolition night, the Chicago White Sox invited fans to bring in their disco records, and amid the break between games of a double header, they blew them up on the field. Things didn’t go as planned, and fans soon stormed the now-ruined field, forcing the cancellation of the second game, which the White Sox had to forfeit.

"Disco Demolition" is the latest track off the band's recently released fourth album, Grand Salami Time! The Baseball Project is due to hit the road later this summer, with the trek kicking off August 8 in Birmingham, Alabama. A complete list of dates can be found at baseballproject.net.

