The Beach Boys' Al Jardine at odds with Mike Love over Brian Wilson’s funeral

(L-R) Mike Love and Al Jardine speak onstage during the world premiere of Disney+ documentary "The Beach Boys" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson was laid to rest in early August, and, according to Rolling Stone, his bandmates Al Jardine and Mike Love gave speeches at a gathering after the funeral. But according to Jardine, Love's speech didn't really focus on Wilson.

"Mike wanted everybody to know that he wrote every single word of 'Good Vibrations,'" Jardine told the mag in an interview that took place eight days after the funeral. "I didn’t feel the compassion, let’s put it that way. Mike’s got some serious megalomania problems."

Jardine added, "I was focusing on Brian, and Mike was more focused on Mike. I think that is what it boiled down to."

But a rep for Love denies Jardine’s account of what happened.

"That’s not true," the rep told the mag. "Mike’s focus has always been on uplifting audiences around the world through the music he helped create with his bandmates and cousin Brian."

"His commitment has been to preserve and share this great American songbook while providing resources to fellow Beach Boys shareholders, including Al Jardine," the statement continued. "In addition, Mike and The Beach Boys have dedicated significant time and support to nonprofit organizations using their platform to give back to communities in need."

Wilson passed away in June at the age of 82. His daughter Carnie Wilson revealed that he was laid to rest on Aug. 6.

Jardine is currently on tour with the Pet Sounds Band, made up of members of Wilson's band. The tour hits Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at AlJardine.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.