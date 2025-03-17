The Beach Boys’ Al Jardine to tour with Brian Wilson’s band

The Beach Boys' Al Jardine is planning to head out on the road this year backed by his former bandmate Brian Wilson's longtime backing band, Rolling Stone reports.

“I’ve been gathering up the troops, Brian’s excellent band,” Jardine tells the mag. “We’re all just dying to get back to work, and I thought I’d take the reins.”

Wilson's band will be billed as the Pet Sounds Band, after The Beach Boys' 1960 studio album. The exact lineup of artists has yet to be announced.

“There’s a lot of material to draw from that people haven’t heard before. And we're going to have some fun,” Jardine says of the planned set list, which will include Beach Boys classics along with deep cuts. Jardine says the tour will also include archival Beach Boys footage.

Dates for the tour have yet to be announced, but the shows are expected to run from June to August.

Wilson headed out on his last tour in 2022. In 2024 it was revealed that he has dementia; in May of that year he was put under a conservatorship following the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, who up until then had been dealing with his affairs.

Jardine performed at the California wildfires benefit concert Lets Get L.Aid in Los Angeles Sunday. According to setlist.fm, he performed Beach Boys tunes "California Girls," "Help Me Rhonda" and "Surfin' U.S.A."

