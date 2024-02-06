The Beach Boys announce Endless Summer Gold Tour; Dave Mason to appear as special guest

The Beach Boys will be hitting the road this year on what they're calling their Endless Summer Gold tour.

The trek kicks off with a two-night stand in Honolulu, Hawaii, with dates running through September 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. The trek also features several festival appearances, including shows at New Orleans Jazz Fest, Stagecoach and Bourbon & Beyond.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason, best known for his work with Traffic, will be the special guest on several of the tour dates, starting May 24 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday, February 9. More information and a complete list of dates can be found at thebeachboys.com.

In addition to the tour, the band is set to release their official book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys on April 2. Limited to only 500 copies, the book, complete with rare and iconic photographs, gives fans insight into the history of the band.

