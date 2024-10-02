The Beach Boys joined by special guest Dexter Holland of The Offspring at Oceans Calling

By Jill Lances
The Beach Boys brought out a special guest during their set at Maryland's 2024 Oceans Calling festival, The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland.
Holland joined the Mike Love-led band for a rendition of the Beach Boys classic "Wouldn't It Be Nice." You can watch footage of the onstage collaboration now via The Beach Boys' Instagram.
The Beach Boys join the growing list of The Offspring's live collaborators — over the past year, they've performed with Queen's Brian MayEd Sheeran and Yungblud.

The Beach Boys have plenty more dates on the books for both 2024 and 2025. Their next show is happening Oct. 11 in Biloxi, Mississippi. A complete list of dates can be found at thebeachboys.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!