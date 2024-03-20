Beach Boys' Mike Love launching new line of premium rum

The Beach Boys’ Mike Love is ready to introduce a new line of premium rum through his company Club Kokomo Spirits, which until now has been known for its canned cocktails.

The new collection comes in three varieties: Artisanal White Rum, featuring an aroma of honey and pineapple, with notes of melon and mango; Barrel Finished Rum, a blend of 8-year-old and 10-year-old Jamaican, Barbadian and Dominican rums finished in bourbon barrels; and Tahitian Vanilla Rum, which uses whole Tahitian vanilla beans, resulting in notes of vanilla and spice.

"The spirit of Kokomo is the serenity and good vibrations you feel when hanging out with your closest friends or family, preferably on a sandy beach," Love shares. "We took it, distilled it and bottled it for everyone who takes a sip to enjoy, anywhere. Much like a Beach Boys song."

All three rums are distilled locally in San Diego, and are blended and bottled by hand. They will be available to order online and to purchase at select retailers. More info can be found at clubkokomospirits.com.

