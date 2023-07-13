The Beach Boys releasing their first official book

The Beach Boys are finally getting ready to tell their story. The band is set to release their first official book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, via Genesis Publications.

The book was created using new interviews with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston as well as archival interviews from Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson. It will feature personal photos from the band as well as photos culled from both the Capitol Records and the band's archives. Among them are behind-the scenes pics from recording sessions, live concert and rehearsal shots and more.

The book will also feature an abundance of archival memorabilia, including tour posters, programs, handwritten notes, lyrics, newspaper clippings and more, as well as contributions from artists like Eric Clapton, Elvis Costello, Bob Dylan, Def Leppard, Lindsey Buckingham, Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend and others.

Genesis will release a deluxe edition of The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, limited to only 415 numbered copies, with all of them signed by Wilson, Love, Jardine and Johnston. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Surfrider Foundation.

The book, which will ship in December, is available for preorder now.

