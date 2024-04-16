The Beatles 1970 documentary 'Let It Be' debuting on Disney+ in May

Following a tease on social media earlier this week, The Beatles have finally revealed some big news for fans: Their documentary Let It Be is coming to Disney+.

Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original 1970 film is set to debut on the streaming service on May 8, marking the first time it’s been available in over 50 years. The film has been restored from the original 16mm negative by Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production.

Originally released in April 1970, Let It Be takes Beatles fans inside the studio as they recorded their album Let It Be and includes footage from their January 1969 Apple Corps rooftop concert. It was released one month after the Beatles officially broke up. Footage from the film was used in Jackson's 2021 Emmy-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which also aired on Disney+.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Michael's movie, Let It Be, has been restored and is finally being re-released after being unavailable for decades," says Jackson. "I was so lucky to have access to Michael's outtakes for Get Back, and I've always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story."

He adds, “I now think of it all as one epic story, finally completed after five decades.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

