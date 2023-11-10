The Beatles' 'Red' and 'Blue' album reissues, with 21 new tracks, out now

In the wake of the release of The Beatles' "final" song, "Now And Then," reissues of the band's beloved 1962-1966 and 1967-1970 compilations -- known respectively as the Red and Blue albums -- are out now.

The albums, originally released 50 years ago, were many fans' gateway to the music of the Fab Four. Now, both compilations have been remixed in true stereo and Dolby Atmos, with 21 new tracks: 12 on Red and nine on Blue, including "Now and Then." They're available in a variety of configurations, including CD, vinyl and digital.

Many of the new songs that have been added to the albums are George Harrison-penned tracks, which were underrepresented in the original compilations.

The 12 new songs on the Red album are:

"I Saw Her Standing There" (2023 Mix)

"Twist and Shout" (2023 Mix)

"This Boy" (2023 Mix)

"Roll Over Beethoven" (2023 Mix)

"You Really Got a Hold on Me" (2023 Mix)

"You Can't Do That" (2023 Mix)

"If I Needed Someone" (2023 Mix)

"Taxman" (2022 Mix)

"Got to Get You Into My Life" (2022 Mix)

"I'm Only Sleeping" (2022 Mix)

"Here, There and Everywhere" (2022 Mix)

"Tomorrow Never Knows" (2022 Mix)

The nine new songs on the Blue album are:

"Within You Without You" (2017 Mix)

"Dear Prudence" (2018 Mix)

"Glass Onion" (2018 Mix)

"Blackbird" (2018 Mix)

"Hey Bulldog" (2023 Mix)

"Oh! Darling" (2019 Mix)

"I Want You (She's So Heavy)" (2019 Mix)

"I Me Mine" (2021 Mix)

"Now and Then"

