The Beatles to release new "Let It Be" music video

The Beatles' 1970 documentary Let It Be is now streaming on Disney+, the first time the film has been made available to the public in more than 50 years. To celebrate the momentous occasion, The Beatles are set to drop a new music video for the title track on Friday, May 10, at 9 a.m. ET.

The video will not only include clips from the film, which has been restored by Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production, but also unseen outtakes.

Originally released in April 1970, Let It Be follows The Beatles inside the studio as they record what would wind up being their final album, Let It Be. It also includes footage from their January 1969 Apple Corps rooftop concert. It was released one month after the band officially broke up.

Footage from the film was used in Jackson's 2021 Emmy-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which also aired on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

