The Beatles release new music video for “Let It Be”

Courtesy of Disney+

By Jill Lances

To coincide with The Beatles documentary Let It Be streaming on Disney+, a new music video for the title track has just been released.

The video features the recording of the song from camera angles not shown in the documentary, which, according to the clip, “have rarely been seen before.”
Footage shows Paul McCartney at the piano singing right to the camera, with George Harrison joining him on backing vocals, before Ringo Starr and John Lennon join in. Billy Preston is also in the clip, playing the organ.

Let It Be recently premiered on Disney+, marking the first time the documentary has been seen publicly in more than 50 years. The original film was released in April 1970, one month after the band officially broke up.

Footage from the film was used in Peter Jackson's 2021 Emmy-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which also aired on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

