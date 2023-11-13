The Beatles's final song, “Now and Then,” debuts in the 'Billboard' Hot 100 top 10

The Beatles are back on the charts. The legendary band's new tune, "Now and Then," debuted at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week.

The song, which debuted at #1 on the U.K. charts, uses vocals John Lennon recorded on a demo in the late '70s, along with guitar the late George Harrison recorded in the mid-'90s, and new recordings from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

With the new hit, The Beatles extend their record for the most Hot 100 top 10s among groups, now with 35. The tune is now the band’s 72nd Hot 100 hit, which is the most hits among all bands who play their own instruments.

The last time The Beatles were in the Hot 100 top 10 was in 1996 with “Free as a Bird,” making the new chart placement the longest break between top 10s for any act with sole billing, at 27 years, 10 months and two weeks.

The new song's #7 debut comes 59 years, nine months and three weeks after The Beatles' debut "I Want To Hold Your Hand" became their first charting single, landing at #1. Elton John previously nabbed the record in September 2022 when "Hold Me Closer," his duet with Britney Spears, debuted in the top 10 51 years, seven months and three weeks after his first hit, "Your Song."

The Beatles have now also had a Hot 100 top 10 hit in four decades — the '60s, '70s, '90s and 2020s — making them only the 13th act to do so. They are also only the second band to reach such a milestone, following Aerosmith.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.