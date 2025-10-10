Bernie Leadon says making new album 'Too Late To Be Cool' was 'the joy of a lifetime’

Former Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon is out with Too Late To Be Cool, his first solo album in 20 years, and he tells ABC Audio making it was almost like creating a debut record.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says when artists are starting out they “have their whole life to write that first album,” noting the sophomore albums are harder because musicians are often too busy touring to write new material.

“But you had your whole life to write your first album,” he says. “So this feels a little bit like that because I've had another half a lifetime to create this body of songs.”

Leadon worked on the album with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame producer Glyn Johns, who he previously worked with during his time with the Eagles. He says they decided to record the album live to analog tape with live musicians playing together in the studio because that’s “how we all learned” to make records.

Leadon says making the album “was just the joy of a lifetime" and he's proud of the final product.

“I don't think I can write any better. I don't think I could sing any better. I don’t think we could play any better,” he says. “We can't do this any better than we did. So I'm happy.”

And Leadon hopes fans will be happy as well, and that the album will inspire them to go out there and do what they love.

“Do not stop enjoying the thing that you chose for your life's work because you loved it,” he says when asked what he wants fans to take away from the album. “Don't forget why you loved it in the beginning, and keep looking for freshness and ways to make it fresh again for yourself.”

