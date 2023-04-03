Best big college towns in America

Stacker identified the best big-city college towns using the Best College Towns in America report from WalletHub, which ranks towns using 31 metrics.

Every year, students from across the country agonize about where to go to college. The choices are endless: Big university or small private school? Close to home or far away? Options even abound for those committed to pursuing the standard "the college experience." Ultimately, however, where to matriculate is heavily influenced by where a school is located, especially for prospective students looking for the perfect college town.

The local student body often significantly impacts those who call small college towns home year-round. A December 2024 article in the Chronicle of Higher Education highlights that colleges are usually among the largest employers in their regions, with students and their visiting parents keeping local coffee houses and restaurants afloat. Still, not all the impacts of living in a college town are positive. Rent is typically more expensive (and unfortunately, it's only going up). In 2025, the Trump administration enacted substantial funding cuts to research institutions. As a result, college-adjacent communities may sustain severe blows to their local economies.

However, in bigger cities, the impact of colleges may be easier to miss. To recognize ​​this particular cohort, Stacker identified the 50 best big college towns using WalletHub's 2025 Best College Towns in America report, published in October 2024. WalletHub examined 415 cities using 31 metrics, including housing cost, cost of higher education, city accessibility, crime rate, and median income of part-time workers.

The metrics were broken into three ranked categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. Stacker looked at the cities on WalletHub's ranking with at least 300,000 residents and a university or college population of at least 7,500 students. Some locations have several schools that fit the criteria, while others have one flagship university.

Read on to learn about the best big college towns in America.

Banners and lights adorn a pedestrian friendly area of Larimer St. (Stacker/Stacker)

#50. Denver

- Total score: 49.16

- Wallet friendliness rank: 294

- Social environment rank: 31

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 267

The Mile High City is home to students attending the University of Colorado Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver, and Regis University, among other institutions. The city is known for its access to numerous year-round outdoor activities, and a robust public transit system covers much of the area. Denver's status as home to thousands of students is reflected in its cuisine: The first-ever Chipotle is near the University of Denver campus.

Mason Hall at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, (Stacker/Stacker)

#49. Baltimore

- Total score: 49.22

- Wallet friendliness rank: 252

- Social environment rank: 143

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 214

Several Baltimore-based colleges, including the renowned Johns Hopkins University, help put the "charm" into the Charm City. Baltimore also hosts Morgan State University and Coppin State University, two historically Black colleges and universities, and Loyola University Maryland and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. The city is steeped in history, including 10 public markets—some of which date back to the late 1700s—where students can sample food from around the world. Many students stick around the area after college due to a wealth of well-paying job opportunities in STEM fields, and the commute to Washington D.C. is only half an hour away by train.

Boston University Bridge across Charles River aerial view with Cambridge on the left and Boston Back Bay on the right. (Stacker/Stacker)

#48. Boston

- Total score: 49.38

- Wallet friendliness rank: 392

- Social environment rank: 19

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 157

Higher education in the United States began in the Boston area with the founding of Harvard University in 1636. Over the centuries, Boston has maintained its reputation as a magnet for students, with over 300,000 attending college in the city. Within the city limits are 26 colleges, including the esteemed Berklee College of Music, which counts Quincy Jones, Melissa Etheridge, Diana Krall, and John Mayer as alumni. The city's rivers beckon rowers and sailors, while those who prefer dry land enjoy Boston's many renowned cultural institutions and sports teams.

Aerial view of Milwaukee looking west towards the University of Wisconsin. (Stacker/Stacker)

#47. Milwaukee

- Total score: 49.44

- Wallet friendliness rank: 160

- Social environment rank: 125

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 298

Milwaukee is home to the state's second-largest higher ed. institution, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and several smaller schools, including Marquette University and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Students of drinking age can participate in the city's famous brewery tours at top brands such as Miller, but younger students can still enjoy plenty of sober activities. For instance, the city has dozens of yearly festivals celebrating food and drink, music, LGBTQ+ Pride, and more.

Elevated view of downtown Honolulu. (Stacker/Stacker)

#46. Honolulu

- Total score: 49.45

- Wallet friendliness rank: 354

- Social environment rank: 2

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 272

Students who study in Honolulu enjoy urban living on an island paradise. Hawaii Pacific University and the University of Hawaii at Manoa are two of the five four-year colleges in the city, with about 25,000 students between them. Easily accessible beaches, surfing, snorkeling, and scuba diving make for a great study break. The area also has many cultural festivals throughout the year, including the Aloha Festival and the King Kamehameha Floral Parade.

Aerial view of a large University in the Chicago Neighborhood of Hyde Park. (Stacker/Stacker)

#45. Chicago

- Total score: 49.62

- Wallet friendliness rank: 281

- Social environment rank: 70

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 228

Several notable educational institutions, including the celebrated University of Chicago, call Chicago home. Other schools include Loyola University Chicago, DePaul University, the University of Illinois Chicago, and Northwestern University in nearby Evanston. The city's diverse cultural and recreational offerings, solid public transportation system, and ties to numerous industries, from media to finance, make it a popular choice for those seeking a first-class urban college experience.

Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium at Butler University. (Stacker/Stacker)

#44. Indianapolis

- Total score: 49.64

- Wallet friendliness rank: 180

- Social environment rank: 117

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 284

Indiana's most populous city includes tens of thousands of students scattered across several institutions, including Indiana University Indianapolis, Butler University, the University of Indianapolis, and Marian University. Beyond its schools, Indianapolis' cultural districts offer rich local history and a buzzing culinary scene. With a revamped public transit system in the works, Indianapolis is also home to welcome distractions from studying, such as museums, parks, and sporting events.

Main building and entrance to Loyola University. (Stacker/Stacker)

#43. New Orleans

- Total score: 49.72

- Wallet friendliness rank: 242

- Social environment rank: 71

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 262

Several public and private institutions call the Big Easy home: Tulane University, Loyola University New Orleans, and Xavier University of Louisiana. The Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center also hosts six of the university's schools, including the medical program. New Orleans' storied tradition of street celebrations (second lines), live music, warm climate, and arts scene make it a popular destination for college students from around the country, many of whom stay after graduation to work in tourism, energy, and health care.

Sunny view of the beautiful campus of The University of Tulsa. (Stacker/Stacker)

#42. Tulsa, Oklahoma

- Total score: 49.97

- Wallet friendliness rank: 127

- Social environment rank: 138

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 294

Once known as the "Oil Capital of the World," Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a medium-sized city with small-town and big-metropolis vibes. Tulsa has hosted college students for over 140 years and preserved some of the best of its history. In the Deco District, old buildings delight locals and visitors, while foodies can explore unique gastronomic creations on Cherry Street. Several technology, manufacturing, energy, and aerospace companies are headquartered in Tulsa, which makes it an optimal place to find internships, mentors, and corporate job opportunities.

Corpus Christi skyline on the bay. (Stacker/Stacker)

#41. Corpus Christi

- Total score: 50.35

- Wallet friendliness rank: 92

- Social environment rank: 254

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 202

A popular spring break destination, thousands of students call coastal Corpus Christi home. Students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi enjoy island living, as the campus is located on Ward Island, between Oso Bay and Corpus Christi Bay. The Whataburger fast food chain was founded in Corpus Christi in 1950, and the city boasts many 24-hour locations to satisfy any student's late-night hunger cravings.

UCR sign on University of California Riverside campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

#40. Riverside, California

- Total score: 50.39

- Wallet friendliness rank: 277

- Social environment rank: 180

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 93

Riverside is part of Southern California's Inland Empire, an area east of Los Angeles that offers urban amenities without the same level of gridlock. Along with several community colleges, Riverside is also home to the University of California, Riverside, La Sierra University, and California Baptist University. Riverside played a major role in the development of the California citrus industry, and the area still features some orange groves. Its citrus history is preserved at California Citrus State Historic Park, which hosts an annual citrus festival.

Grawemeyer Hall, an historic landmark at the University of Louisville's main Belknap Campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

#39. Louisville, Kentucky

- Total score: 50.45

- Wallet friendliness rank: 167

- Social environment rank: 69

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 300

Students attending any major educational institutions in Louisville, Kentucky—including the University of Louisville and Simmons College of Kentucky, a Historically Black Colleges and Universities member—have good reason to love their school's location. The city is home to party-heavy annual events such as the Kentucky Derby, but it also enjoys a vibrant indie music scene and a park system designed by Frederick Olmsted, who planned New York's Central Park. Like Kentucky's other big city of Lexington, Louisville has strong traditions centered around college sports, particularly UofL's Cardinals.

Aerial view of downtown Omaha in autumn. (Stacker/Stacker)

#38. Omaha, Nebraska

- Total score: 50.78

- Wallet friendliness rank: 198

- Social environment rank: 130

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 229

Omaha, Nebraska, is a backdrop to many of the state's educational institutions, including the University of Nebraska Omaha, Creighton University, and Clarkson College. The University of Nebraska Medical Center is also located here. With its low cost of living and various historic landmarks, Omaha offers an appealing blend of urban and suburban. The Old Market is home to everything from pubs and taverns to art galleries and live music venues.

Oklahoma City downtown skyline in the late afternoon. (Stacker/Stacker)

#37. Oklahoma City

- Total score: 50.78

- Wallet friendliness rank: 84

- Social environment rank: 193

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 258

Home to the public University of Oklahoma Norman Campus, University of Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University Oklahoma City, and the private Oklahoma City University and Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma City has something for everyone. In addition to its higher learning institutions, the city is home to the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. Bricktown is a popular nightlife destination where students can find everything from live banjo music to hip wine bars.

Aerial view university campus area in Lexington. (Stacker/Stacker)

#36. Lexington, Kentucky

- Total score: 50.99

- Wallet friendliness rank: 153

- Social environment rank: 106

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 274

Known for its lively college athletics scene, Lexington, Kentucky, is home to the University of Kentucky, which is also the city's largest employer. Transylvania University, one of the nation's oldest colleges, is also there. Students are drawn to the area thanks to its low cost of living and variety of manufacturing job opportunities, including with Toyota Kentucky and Lockheed Martin.

Dallas cityscape. (Stacker/Stacker)

#35. Dallas

- Total score: 51.46

- Wallet friendliness rank: 229

- Social environment rank: 124

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 195

Dallas is home to many public and private institutions, including the University of Texas at Dallas, Southern Methodist University, and HBCU Paul Quinn College. The frozen margarita was created in the Big D, featuring a celebrated barbecue scene. The city's downtown Arts District is popular among visitors and residents alike.

Aerial view downtown at sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

#34. Los Angeles

- Total score: 51.55

- Wallet friendliness rank: 343

- Social environment rank: 111

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 75

Los Angeles's massive size and scope mean it's more a series of districts and neighborhoods than one distinct college town. LA has several higher education institutions within the city limits, from the massive University of California, Los Angeles, to the private Loyola Marymount University, Mount Saint Mary's University, and Occidental College. Given its proximity to Hollywood, there are also several film schools. Cultural and recreational opportunities abound, including world-renowned museums and beaches.

Boardwalk and buildings in Virginia Beach. (Stacker/Stacker)

#33. Virginia Beach, Virginia

- Total score: 51.6

- Wallet friendliness rank: 248

- Social environment rank: 103

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 179

Virginia Beach's main attraction is a three-mile oceanfront boardwalk, where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. In recent years, the city's already pleasant coastal lifestyle has been spruced up by a bustling food and arts scene, a perfect complement to its centuries-old maritime history. Nearly 60,000 students attend four-year colleges in the area, including Regent University and Virginia Wesleyan University.

Person rowing on the Potomac River by Key Bridge. (Stacker/Stacker)

#32. Washington DC

- Total score: 51.75

- Wallet friendliness rank: 399

- Social environment rank: 21

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 77

The nation's capital is home to several colleges and universities, including Georgetown University, George Washington University, American University, and HBCU Howard University, with education options for many students. In Washington D.C., students can explore the rich history and beautiful architecture of the United States, from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial to the Smithsonian Institution. That said, remember that the cost of living is high at 148% above the national average.

Historic Fort Worth Stockyards and Texas longhorn cattle. (Stacker/Stacker)

#31. Fort Worth, Texas

- Total score: 51.76

- Wallet friendliness rank: 228

- Social environment rank: 129

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 181

Fort Worth, Texas, and the surrounding area are home to dozens of higher education institutions, including public universities like the University of North Texas and smaller private institutions like Texas Christian University and Texas Wesleyan University. The central transportation hub features the headquarters of American Airlines, GM Financial, and BNSF Railway, among others.

University of Pennsylvania College Hall building exterior. (Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Philadelphia

- Total score: 51.8

- Wallet friendliness rank: 261

- Social environment rank: 110

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 166

Philadelphia is home to some of the nation's oldest and most storied educational institutions: Temple University, Drexel University, and the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania among them. The city's large student population is reflected in the number of bars and clubs scattered about Center City and East Passyunk. At the same time, historic tourist attractions and museums provide something for those of all interests. Major industries in the city include health care, education, and financial services.

The University of Texas at San Antonio Marching Band performing at parade. (Stacker/Stacker)

#29. San Antonio

- Total score: 51.94

- Wallet friendliness rank: 60

- Social environment rank: 92

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 309

While Texas's two major public universities—the University of Texas and Texas A&M University—have campuses in San Antonio, there are also many private schools, including Trinity University and St. Mary's University. San Antonio is a popular destination for people within the state and across the country, with a major sports franchise (the NBA's San Antonio Spurs), a vibrant nightlife, and numerous historic attractions, such as the Alamo and River Walk. These features and a robust culinary scene make the city an exciting, if distracting, place to attend college.

Jacksonville skyline and bridge. (Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Jacksonville, Florida

- Total score: 52.13

- Wallet friendliness rank: 116

- Social environment rank: 121

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 254

Jacksonville, Florida, is home to several of the state's public higher education institutions, including the University of North Florida, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and the University of Florida's Health Science Center. Private institutions include Jacksonville University and Edward Waters University. Jacksonville is a port town that offers jobs in the transportation and shipping industries as well as the financial services field.

Autumn view of public park in downtown Bakersfield. (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Bakersfield, California

- Total score: 52.22

- Wallet friendliness rank: 223

- Social environment rank: 152

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 129

The agriculture, energy, and oil industries prosper in Bakersfield, California, located on the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley to the west of the Sierra Nevada. The scenery of that part of the Golden State is breathtaking, and students attending California State University, Bakersfield, or Bakersfield College can enjoy various leisure options, like a brewery trail and farmers' markets.

GO BEACH sign and palm trees. (Stacker/Stacker)

#26. Long Beach, California

- Total score: 52.3

- Wallet friendliness rank: 298

- Social environment rank: 56

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 150

What Long Beach, California, lacks in educational offerings—the only two schools within the city are California State University, Long Beach, and Long Beach City College—it more than makes up for in recreational and professional opportunities. Home to one of the busiest ports in the world and a significant oil industry presence, jobs are plentiful, and a vibrant arts scene includes numerous museums and live music venues. Plus, the city is near both Los Angeles and Orange County.

Portland cityscape from Pittock Mansion. (Stacker/Stacker)

#25. Portland

- Total score: 52.3

- Wallet friendliness rank: 291

- Social environment rank: 32

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 176

Portland ranks among the world's best cities for its commitment to sustainability and proximity to outdoor activities. Several colleges, including the University of Portland, Portland State University, and Oregon Health & Science University, draw students to the Rose City. Portland has a vibrant food scene with hundreds of food carts and over 80 breweries. But, perhaps most importantly for those who hit the books, it's the best city in the country for coffee, according to WalletHub. Bounded by the Columbia and Willamette Rivers, Portland is home to Forest Park, one of the country's largest urban forests, and Mt. Tabor, a volcanic cinder cone. A lack of a state sales tax is one reason to stick around after graduation, as are jobs at Nike, Columbia Sportswear, and Intel, some of the area's top employers.

Cincinnati skyline and bridge. (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. Cincinnati

- Total score: 52.41

- Wallet friendliness rank: 109

- Social environment rank: 15

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 342

Cincinnati lives up to its nickname: Queen City. With rich architectural, historical, and cultural traditions, the third-largest city in the state is a flourishing metropolis meticulously designed to balance urban infrastructure with plentiful green spaces. Artisanal brewing is popular, and the Over-the-Rhine district is famous for its 19th-century buildings. The University of Cincinnati stands out as one of the city's best schools, and other institutions include Mount St. Joseph University and schools focused on careers in health care.

Aerial view Mesa cityscape. (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Mesa, Arizona

- Total score: 53.14

- Wallet friendliness rank: 282

- Social environment rank: 207

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 31

A suburb of Phoenix, Mesa provides access to that city's institutions of higher learning and satellite campuses, including Arizona State University's Polytechnic campus and Mesa Community College. Mesa also hosts the Sonoran Desert and Tonto National Forest, highlighting the area's rich indigenous history. The Mesa Arts Center is renowned, and nightlife includes breweries and wineries.

Saguro cactus in park. (Stacker/Stacker)

#22. Tucson, Arizona

- Total score: 53.33

- Wallet friendliness rank: 110

- Social environment rank: 34

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 293

Arizona's second-largest city is home to the University of Arizona, one of the largest schools in the country and one of Tucson's largest employers. Tucson also features a national park, national forest, mountain range, other outdoor destinations, and trendy bars and restaurants, making it the choice for over 50,000 students.

Houston downtown park and skyline. (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Houston

- Total score: 53.38

- Wallet friendliness rank: 83

- Social environment rank: 120

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 236

The University of Houston's flagship campus and its Downtown and Clear Lake campuses, along with Texas Southern University and the private Rice University, are based in this Texan city. The city is a hub for the energy sector, featuring the headquarters of ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, and Phillips 66. Space City, the country's fourth-largest metropolis, is also home to diverse arts, culinary, and sports scenes.

View on Stone Arch Bridge at sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Minneapolis

- Total score: 53.4

- Wallet friendliness rank: 179

- Social environment rank: 51

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 220

Minneapolis is a cultural center of the Midwest and home to some colleges and universities, including the University of Minnesota, the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, and North Central University. The city has a celebrated parks system that encourages activity among residents and representation in all major North American sports leagues. Light rail and commuter lines also link the city's neighborhoods with nearby suburbs.

Water Street District Welcome Archway in Henderson. (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Henderson, Nevada

- Total score: 53.43

- Wallet friendliness rank: 250

- Social environment rank: 333

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 5

A relatively new and thriving suburb located only a few miles southeast of the Las Vegas Strip, Henderson is an ideal setting for college students. With mild winters and 300 sunny days yearly, Henderson, Nevada, is a desirable place to shape your future. It also attracts students who enjoy outdoor activities and an "open 24 hours" lifestyle without the frenzy of its world-famous neighbor. There are several colleges in Henderson, including Nevada State University, and a handful of others less than 20 miles away.

A view of students walk around the retail area of University Center at UCI. (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Irvine, California

- Total score: 53.77

- Wallet friendliness rank: 379

- Social environment rank: 100

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 19

Students in this central Orange County city have access to the best of Southern California. The city has several colleges, including the top-ranked University of California, Irvine; Westcliff University; Concordia University Irvine; and Stanbridge University, a nursing and allied health school. Lovers of outdoor recreation have convenient access to the Pacific Ocean and the city's Great Park, a 500-plus-acre playground with an amphitheater and facilities for several sports. Nearby John Wayne International Airport ranks #1 with J.D. Power for customer satisfaction.

Aerial View of a Public Land University in Fresno, (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Fresno, California

- Total score: 53.91

- Wallet friendliness rank: 141

- Social environment rank: 144

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 167

California's fifth-largest city beckons students to experience the best urban and rural living at Fresno State University and Fresno Pacific University, among other schools. Fresno's half-million residents enjoy the city's bustling cultural scene. However, the city is also located within the state's rich agricultural heartland. Furthermore, Fresno is within a 90-minute drive from Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia National Parks. Students at Fresno State can study at the nation's first collegiate commercially bonded winery, which has won over 300 awards since it opened in 1997.

Charlotte cityscape at night. (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Charlotte, North Carolina

- Total score: 54.16

- Wallet friendliness rank: 209

- Social environment rank: 35

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 201

Tens of thousands of students move to Charlotte, North Carolina, to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, highly-ranked Davidson College, and the smaller Queens University of Charlotte. Just up the road, the North Carolina Research Campus offers opportunities in various areas of study for both undergrad and graduate students. Charlotte is a major financial services and banking hub—the city is now the second-largest banking center behind New York.

Downtown Nashville in autumn. (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Nashville, Tennessee

- Total score: 54.21

- Wallet friendliness rank: 262

- Social environment rank: 73

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 130

Vanderbilt University is the most highly ranked college in Nashville, Tennessee, home to over 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Nashville also boasts a couple of HBCUs: Tennessee State University and Fisk University. Nashville's reputation as a lively tourist destination extends to its status as a top-notch college town, with students enjoying a wide selection of live music, nightlife, and Southern cuisine.

Kayakers on the Seattle waterfront. (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Seattle

- Total score: 54.38

- Wallet friendliness rank: 364

- Social environment rank: 12

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 83

Seattle's biggest educational institution is the University of Washington, which is so large that it takes up an entire neighborhood. Other schools in the area include Seattle University and Seattle Pacific University. Like its counterparts in Silicon Valley, Seattle draws students interested in the tech and business sectors, with neighboring major corporations including Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks, and Boeing. That said, thanks to its history as a breeding ground for alternative music and its multitude of recreational opportunities, the city draws students across a wide swath of interests.

Aerial view of Ohio State Football stadium. (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Columbus, Ohio

- Total score: 54.63

- Wallet friendliness rank: 113

- Social environment rank: 72

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 212

Columbus, Ohio, is home to one of the largest colleges by enrollment in the country: Ohio State University. Columbus also hosts Columbus State Community College and the Columbus College of Art and Design. Bustling neighborhoods such as the Short North feature street parades and festivals. Meanwhile, college football is a huge draw for almost everyone in town, whether or not they're students.

Balloons at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Albuquerque, New Mexico

- Total score: 55.76

- Wallet friendliness rank: 165

- Social environment rank: 83

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 138

Educational opportunities in Albuquerque include the University of New Mexico, Central New Mexico Community College, Trinity Southwest University, and the University of St. Francis. As for recreation, students can enjoy Old Town, the Sandia Peak Tramway, and the ABQ BioPark. The city is also home to a vibrant restaurant scene and the world-famous International Balloon Fiesta, held every October.

UNLV Campus buildings exterior. (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Las Vegas

- Total score: 55.76

- Wallet friendliness rank: 178

- Social environment rank: 8

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 235

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas is the main contributor of students to Sin City. With an iconic nightlife scene and plenty of jobs in the hospitality industry, Vegas attracts those looking for a different kind of urban experience. While public transit isn't robust and there isn't much parkland, what the city lacks in infrastructure it makes up for in recreational and cultural offerings.

People walking with surfboards on beach. (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. San Diego

- Total score: 55.97

- Wallet friendliness rank: 382

- Social environment rank: 6

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 24

Sunny San Diego may not be known as a college town, but it should be: There are nearly 30 colleges and universities in the city and beyond, including the University of California, San Diego; San Diego State University; and the private University of San Diego and Point Loma Nazarene University. Beach culture strongly holds students, who can be found surfing between classes or roller skating along Mission Beach. There is also a significant military presence thanks to Naval Base San Diego, the U.S. Navy's largest West Coast base and the principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet.

Aerial view Pittsburgh skyline. (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Pittsburgh

- Total score: 56.44

- Wallet friendliness rank: 203

- Social environment rank: 4

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 224

One of the Rust Belt's anchor cities, Pittsburgh is home to close to 30 universities, including the highly ranked Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Forbes and The Economist of London have called Pittsburgh the nation's most livable city, which makes it a very attractive destination for students. While U.S. Steel still has a big presence, a growing number of biotech, health care, and financial services companies are based in the state's second-largest metropolis.

View of the bleachers at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium. (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Sacramento, California

- Total score: 57.1

- Wallet friendliness rank: 255

- Social environment rank: 22

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 91

The educational offerings in Sacramento, California, are surprisingly limited: California State University, Sacramento (a.k.a. Sacramento State) is the only traditional four-year college in the capital city. Other institutions with satellites in the city include the University of San Francisco and the University of the Pacific, while the University of California, Davis, is a short drive away. But what the city lacks in higher education opportunities, it makes up for in its growing popularity as a cultural destination. And compared with the nearby Bay Area, Sacramento's cost of living is relatively affordable.

West Palm Beach skyline with marina. (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Miami

- Total score: 57.69

- Wallet friendliness rank: 240

- Social environment rank: 5

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 162

Colorful Miami hosts students from several colleges and universities. The University of Miami, Barry University, and Florida International University all enjoy the city as their backdrop. The lure of attending school in one of America's most famous nightlife destinations is obvious, and the warm weather and diverse cuisine make it an easy choice for thousands of students every year.

Aerial of a large University in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe. (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Phoenix

- Total score: 58.54

- Wallet friendliness rank: 204

- Social environment rank: 76

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 45

Phoenix may be notorious for its scorching heat, but that doesn't mean students of Grand Canyon University, the neighboring Arizona State University, and Arizona Christian University won't find much to love. The unique climate allows the Valley of the Sun to boast attractions such as the Desert Botanical Garden and Camelback Mountain. At the same time, students can also take advantage of the city's diverse culture. The Heard Museum has 12 galleries of Native American art and installations and an outdoor sculpture collection.

People jogging in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Atlanta

- Total score: 58.92

- Wallet friendliness rank: 259

- Social environment rank: 1

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 133

Home to the highly ranked Emory University and Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta also has a significant concentration of HBCUs, including Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University. The city is known for its nightlife and a relatively affordable cost of living. Students can fill their downtime with visits to museums and theaters, Underground Atlanta, and The King Center.

Duke University campus building exterior, (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Total score: 60.99

- Wallet friendliness rank: 176

- Social environment rank: 29

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 63

Raleigh, North Carolina, the state's quaint but vibrant capital, attracts students to several schools, including North Carolina State University, William Peace University, and HBCU Saint Augustine's University. The nearby Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill complete Research Triangle Park with NC State. Fayetteville Street and Glenwood South are popular among Raleigh locals for their bars and coffee shops, and the city's bus service is easy to navigate.

Students walking on the University of Tampa campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Tampa, Florida

- Total score: 60.99

- Wallet friendliness rank: 161

- Social environment rank: 7

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 127

Two schools bring college students to Tampa, Florida: the main campus of the massive, public University of South Florida and the smaller, private University of Tampa. Warm weather year-round and a relatively low cost of living make the city a popular destination. Tampa is also a major cruise port and tourist destination, providing ample opportunities for those looking to enter the hospitality industry.

University of Central Florida campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Orlando, Florida

- Total score: 62.35

- Wallet friendliness rank: 164

- Social environment rank: 3

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 94

Orlando, Florida, is home to more than Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, though students who call the city home will find no shortage of theme parks. The city's schools include the University of Central Florida, Valencia College, and neighboring smaller institutions. Orlando is also an hour drive to beach towns like Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach—or you can opt to stick around and check out all the city has to offer from the vantage point of the Orlando Eye.

Aerial view Austin cityscape. (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Austin, Texas

- Total score: 65.16

- Wallet friendliness rank: 191

- Social environment rank: 17

- Academic and economic opportunities rank: 14

It's no surprise that Austin, Texas, with its distinct counterculture, vibrant nightlife, hot culinary scene, and innumerable music venues, ranks as the best big college town in the United States. College students have taken notice: The University of Texas at Austin has more than 40,000 undergraduates alone. Add in grad students and those attending other schools in and around the area—including St. Edward's University and Huston-Tillotson University—and it's clear that Austin is a major college town.

