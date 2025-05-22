Best private high schools in the Tulsa metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Tulsa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Portroad Christian Academy

- Location: Owasso, OK
- Enrollment: 11 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#24. Mt. View Christian Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 17 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#23. New Covenant Academy

- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Enrollment: 22 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#22. Cornerstone Christian Academy

- Location: Sperry, OK
- Enrollment: 54 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#21. Town & Country School

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 173 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

#20. Tulsa Hope Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 65 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C

#19. Immanuel Christian Academy

- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Enrollment: 299 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+

#18. Rejoice Christian School

- Location: Owasso, OK
- Enrollment: 1,102 (48:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus

#17. Lincoln Christian School

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,086 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus

#16. Lighthouse Christian Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 65 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus

#15. Summit Christian Academy

- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Enrollment: 679 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#14. Claremore Christian School

- Location: Claremore, OK
- Enrollment: 163 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#13. Tulsa Adventist Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 122 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#12. Mingo Valley Christian

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 347 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#11. Victory Christian School

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,148 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#10. Wright Christian Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 218 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

#9. Eagle Point Christian Academy

- Location: Sapulpa, OK
- Enrollment: 205 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Metro Christian Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,178 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Augustine Christian Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 181 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table.

#6. Regent Preparatory School

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 585 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. Bishop Kelley High School

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 844 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. Peace Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 221 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Riverfield Country Day School

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 614 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Holland Hall

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,027 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Cascia Hall Preparatory School

- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 544 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

