Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Tulsa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Portroad Christian Academy
- Location: Owasso, OK
- Enrollment: 11 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#24. Mt. View Christian Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 17 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#23. New Covenant Academy
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Enrollment: 22 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#22. Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Location: Sperry, OK
- Enrollment: 54 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#21. Town & Country School
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 173 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#20. Tulsa Hope Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 65 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
#19. Immanuel Christian Academy
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Enrollment: 299 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
#18. Rejoice Christian School
- Location: Owasso, OK
- Enrollment: 1,102 (48:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
#17. Lincoln Christian School
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,086 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
#16. Lighthouse Christian Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 65 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
#15. Summit Christian Academy
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Enrollment: 679 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#14. Claremore Christian School
- Location: Claremore, OK
- Enrollment: 163 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#13. Tulsa Adventist Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 122 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#12. Mingo Valley Christian
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 347 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#11. Victory Christian School
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,148 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#10. Wright Christian Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 218 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#9. Eagle Point Christian Academy
- Location: Sapulpa, OK
- Enrollment: 205 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Metro Christian Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,178 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Augustine Christian Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 181 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Regent Preparatory School
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 585 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Bishop Kelley High School
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 844 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Peace Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 221 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Riverfield Country Day School
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 614 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Holland Hall
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,027 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Cascia Hall Preparatory School
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 544 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+