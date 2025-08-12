Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#13. Community Christian School
- Location: Norman, OK
- Enrollment: 889 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#12. Oklahoma Christian School
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Enrollment: 1,007 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#11. Destiny Christian School
- Location: Del City, OK
- Enrollment: 504 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#10. Christian Heritage Academy
- Location: Del City, OK
- Enrollment: 637 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#9. Life Christian Academy
- Location: Nicoma Park, OK
- Enrollment: 159 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#8. Southwest Covenant Schools
- Location: Yukon, OK
- Enrollment: 465 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. Oklahoma Christian Academy
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Enrollment: 495 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. The Academy of Classical Christian Studies
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 908 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Crossings Christian School
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 1,200 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Parkview Adventist Academy
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 68 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Mercy School Institute
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Enrollment: 484 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Heritage Hall
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 890 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Casady School
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 993 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+