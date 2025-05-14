Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Tuttle High School

- Location: Tuttle Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 644 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#24. El Reno High School

- Location: El Reno Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 980 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#23. Washington High School

- Location: Washington Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 353 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#22. Putnam City North High School

- Location: Putnam City Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 1,579 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#21. Piedmont High School

- Location: Piedmont Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 1,422 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#20. Carl Albert High School

- Location: Mid-Del Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 1,115 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#19. Moore High School

- Location: Moore Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 2,636 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. Mustang High School

- Location: Mustang Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 3,756 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#17. Santa Fe South Pathways Middle College

- Location: Santa Fe South Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 403 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#16. Jones High School

- Location: Jones Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 335 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#15. Bridge Creek High School

- Location: Bridge Creek Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 508 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#14. Deer Creek High School

- Location: Deer Creek Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 2,036 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Dove Science Academy High School OKC

- Location: Dove Science Academy, OK

- Enrollment: 361 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. Southmoore High School

- Location: Moore Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 2,058 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Norman High School

- Location: Norman Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 2,137 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Bethany High School

- Location: Bethany Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 528 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Norman North High School

- Location: Norman Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 2,401 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Westmoore High School

- Location: Moore Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 2,596 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Harding Fine Arts Academy

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 380 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Santa Fe High School

- Location: Edmond Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 2,796 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Classen School of Advanced Studies

- Location: Oklahoma City Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 743 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. North High School

- Location: Edmond Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 2,555 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Memorial High School

- Location: Edmond Public Schools, OK

- Enrollment: 2,605 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Harding Charter Preparatory High School

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 563 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 121 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

