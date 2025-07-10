Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Southridge Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Moore Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 584 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Robin Hill Public School
- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Norman, OK
- Enrollment: 355 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Deer Creek Intermediate School
- School grades: 6
- Location: Deer Creek Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 631 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Deer Creek Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Deer Creek Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,224 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Cheyenne Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Edmond Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 830 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Brink Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Moore Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 648 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Sequoyah Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Edmond Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 982 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Central Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Edmond Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,020 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Oakdale Public School
- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Enrollment: 702 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Bethany Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Bethany Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 367 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A