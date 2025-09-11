Best suburbs to live in America

Stacker compiled a list of the top suburbs in the U.S. using Niche's 2025 rankings, based on factors such as cost of living, education, and housing.

Suburbia is deeply ingrained in American culture, growing in popularity alongside the country's love affair with cars and its network of highways. As early as the 1830s, Brooklyn Heights laid claim to the title of the first suburb when it became connected to Manhattan by steam ferries. A little over 100 years later, Levittown became the new model of suburban development, offering affordable, mass-produced houses on Long Island for veterans returning home after World War II.

Suburbs get their share of criticism, from encouraging isolation to promoting urban sprawl, but their appeal endures. Americans will go to great lengths to stay in the suburbs—even when houses in these neighborhoods are unaffordable for the average home-buyer. A June 2025 report from Realtor.com found that people increasingly opt to rent in the suburbs rather than purchase a house.

To find the best of the 'burbs, Stacker compiled a list of top-ranked suburbs in the U.S. using Niche's 2025 rankings, which look at such factors as the cost of living, the educational level of residents, housing, and public schools. The data is the most current available. Some housing statistics, including median home values, might not reflect the current market. A deeper look at Niche's methodology can be found here.

Keep reading to see which of the country's suburbs made the cut—and whether any of them are a community near you.

A waterfall near a stone arched bridge in Sharon Woods Park (Stacker/Stacker)

arthurgphotography // Shutterstock

#15. Blue Ash, Ohio

- Suburb of Cincinnati

- Population: 13,374

Thanks to its mixture of small-town charm, proximity to urban areas, and top-rated amenities, Blue Ash has been rated by Niche as the most desirable place to live in Ohio. With an exceptional education system, some 2,300 companies with offices in the area, and access to the Blue Ash Golf Course and the 130-acre Summit Park, there's really very little this suburb doesn't offer. Abundant community programming rounds out residents' lives here.

Exterior of Memorial Building or Village Hall in Hinsdale. (Stacker/Stacker)

Joe Ferrer // Shutterstock

#14. Hinsdale, Illinois

- Suburb of Chicago

- Population: 17,155

Roughly 20 miles west of Chicago, the village of Hinsdale offers laid-back charm and a friendly, community-oriented atmosphere. The area is easily walkable and home to a highly-rated education system, making it an excellent choice for families with young kids.

Open Spaces and Apartment Complexes in the New Fenton High End Mixed Use Development. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wileydoc // Shutterstock

#13. Cary, North Carolina

- Suburb of Raleigh

- Population: 176,686

"With excellence and innovation in its DNA," Cary, North Carolina, is renowned for its low crime rates and abundance of leisure activities. A walkable downtown, 80 miles of public greenway, and an inclusive community add to the charm. Roughly 20 miles from major universities like Duke and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the city is home to highly educated residents whose median household income sits well above the national average.

Aerial showing suburban St. Louis. (Stacker/Stacker)

Steve Jett // Shutterstock

#12. Brentwood, Missouri

- Suburb of St. Louis

- Population: 8,151

Brentwood, which bills itself as "The City of Warmth," is a relatively small community about 15 minutes from downtown St. Louis. The town holds an annual festival each September called Brentwood Days, where the community comes together for live entertainment, food, carnival rides, and more.

Downtown Potomac Maryland buildings and skyscrapers. (Stacker/Stacker)

ElleThacker // Shutterstock

#11. North Potomac, Maryland

- Suburb in Maryland

- Population: 23,994

An easy commute from Washington D.C., North Potomac is a high-earning, luxury community. Though it's only existed since the '80s, the area feels well-developed thanks to its number of job opportunities, private clubs, and public parks and trail systems. North Potomac is also located near the Universities at Shady Grove, a multi-university higher education center for mid-career professionals and non-traditional students looking to further their education.

Cyclists peddling through a grove of colorful trees on the Bloomingdale Trail. (Stacker/Stacker)

Dave Jonasen // Shutterstock

#10. Clarendon Hills, Illinois

- Suburb of Chicago

- Population: 8,642

Clarendon Hills, which bills itself as "The Volunteer Community," holds several events downtown: a summer concert series called "Dancin' in the Street," Daisy Days, and a Christmas Walk and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Volunteers, of course, are behind the annual gatherings in this affluent community west of Chicago.

Clarendon Hills takes sustainability seriously and placed seventh on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2020 Green Power Partner communities list. Sixty-eight percent of its electrical consumption came from renewable energy certificates as a result of wind power generation.

Walking path and lake with fountain in Innsbrook. (Stacker/Stacker)

Leo Colbert // Shutterstock

#9. Innsbrook, Virginia

- Suburb of Richmond

- Population: 8,559

Located in West End Richmond, Innsbrook is a favorite neighborhood for young professionals and families. Near three lakes and miles of walking trails, the community is located a short distance from the Short Pump Town Center, where many shopping and dining options await.

Entrance to the Sander Farm preserved natural area. (Stacker/Stacker)

T-I // Shutterstock

#8. Okemos, Michigan

- Suburb of Lansing

- Population: 25,503

Located less than 10 miles east of Michigan's state capital of Lansing, Okemos is also within easy reach of Michigan State University. Originally founded as the village of Hamilton, Okemos was a stopping point for travelers between Detroit and Lansing. It falls mostly within Meridian Township but has its own school system. The town is named after the Saginaw Chippewa Chief Okemos.

The town has birthed several notable names, but arguably the biggest one is "Saturday Night Live" alum and late-night host Seth Meyers, who spent his formative years there.

Residential homes in Texas suburb. (Stacker/Stacker)

SoleilC // Shutterstock

#7. Cinco Ranch, Texas

- Suburb of Houston

- Population: 19,139

Before Cinco Ranch was developed in the 1980s, it was a working cattle ranch and rice farm for over 50 years. Now, the community, which is located 30 miles from Houston, has several highly rated public schools, a golf course, athletic centers, and plenty of green spaces. In 2025, Niche ranked the cozy suburb the #1 place to live in Texas.

Elevated view from Coolidge Corner in Brookline. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Brookline, Massachusetts

- Suburb of Boston

- Population: 62,822

Seven miles from downtown Boston and surrounded by the city on three sides, Brookline was a streetcar suburb up through the mid-19th century. Though one of the largest towns in Massachusetts, it has little industrial development, and less than 6% of its land is zoned for commercial use. Its median housing prices are some of the highest in the state. Its community highlights are a skating rink, an aquatics center, and a golf course.

The historic town is also home to the birthplace of John F. Kennedy, a National Historic Site where visitors can tour the place where the 35th president spent his formative years.

Row of suburban homes. (Stacker/Stacker)

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

#5. Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania

- Suburb of Philadelphia

- Population: 6,220

Penn Wynne is one of Philadelphia's wealthy Main Line suburbs, stretching along the former Pennsylvania Railroad out of Philadelphia. It's a predominantly residential community where most people own their homes. Penn Wynne Park offers multiple sports fields, a children's playground, and tennis courts. Penn Wynne Elementary School is well-regarded, and the local library provides numerous activities, including book clubs and workshops. Among other civic opportunities is the Penn Wynne Civic Association, a volunteer nonpartisan group that has organized community activities for over eight decades.

Aerial view of suburban multifamily homes in Ardmore. (Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Baum // Shutterstock

#4. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

- Suburb of Philadelphia

- Population: 14,165

Ardmore is the largest of the Main Line suburbs. The town is home to one of the country's earliest shopping centers, Suburban Square, which opened in 1928 and today is an outdoor shopping area with a farmers' market. Ardmore is also considered one of Philly's most walkable suburban communities.

Atlanta suburbs next to highway 400 in autumn. (Stacker/Stacker)

RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock

#3. Johns Creek, Georgia

- Suburb of Atlanta

- Population: 82,115

Johns Creek is consistently ranked one of the safest cities in Georgia. Located just outside of Atlanta, it shares much of the larger city's diversity and benefits from the spillover of its vibrant culinary and arts scenes. Its distance from the state's capital means more green spaces, like the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, for residents to enjoy.

Sign advertising Madison farmers market. (Stacker/Stacker)

Katssoup // Shutterstock

#2. Madison, Alabama

- Suburb of Huntsville

- Population: 58,335

With several high-quality schools, a low cost of living, and various recreational options, Madison is a fun place to raise a family. Home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, a minor-league baseball team, and the Rainbow Mountain Trails system, Madison has plenty to keep even the most active families busy. A lower-than-average crime rate adds to the city's appeal.

Aerial view of Chesterbrook. (Stacker/Stacker)

Erik Gonzalez // Shutterstock

#1. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania

- Suburb of Philadelphia

- Population: 5,439

Chesterbrook is the third Philadelphia suburb to land on this list, making Pennsylvania the most represented state among the best suburbs in America. The town provides close access to Valley Forge National Historical Park, and is served by the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which is perennially highly rated. Nearby Wilson Farm Park boasts a wide array of opportunities for play and leisure within the community, including multiple sports and multi-use fields, an amphitheater, a pavilion, a putting green, and sand volleyball courts. Chesterbrook is also the #1 best place to raise a family in the U.S., according to Niche's 2025 rankings.

Story editing by Cu Fleshman. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire.