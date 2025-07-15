Hers reports on 10 budget-friendly U.S. cities for a healthy summer getaway, highlighting Portland and San Jose as top choices.

Best summer getaway for a healthy reset

When booking a summer getaway, finding the right balance between affordability, healthy living, and fun activities can be difficult, especially when you're looking to maintain positive diet and exercise habits. Meanwhile, scorching summer temperatures in some cities can make outdoor activities much less enjoyable, or even inaccessible.

To take the guesswork out of choosing the best summer destination for a summer reset, Hers narrowed down the 50 most populous cities in the country to those that have average temperatures between 65°F and 85°F in the months of July. They then created our ranking of 35 total cities based on the following criteria:

Beach access: Spending a day at the beach provides a calming environment that reduces stress and offers an opportunity for a long walk or an ocean swim.

Spending a day at the beach provides a calming environment that reduces stress and offers an opportunity for a long walk or an ocean swim. Number of scenic trails available in each city: Hikes are one of the best ways to enjoy nature on vacation while getting in some low-impact exercise.

Hikes are one of the best ways to enjoy nature on vacation while getting in some low-impact exercise. Average hotel price: We analyzed nightly averages for hotel prices in order to keep your summer getaway budget-friendly.

We analyzed nightly averages for hotel prices in order to keep your summer getaway budget-friendly. Average price for a week of groceries: Cooking a few meals in or purchasing nutritious snacks like apples or yogurt can help you save money and maintain healthy habits while you're away from home.

Cooking a few meals in or purchasing nutritious snacks like apples or yogurt can help you save money and maintain healthy habits while you're away from home. Fitness studios per capita: Summer vacation is a great opportunity to try a new yoga or strength training class that you might not have time for in your daily routine.

Ready to discover the top destinations for a relaxing vacation? Here are the 10 best U.S. summer getaways for a healthy reset on a budget.

The 10 Best Summer Destinations For a Healthy Reset on a Budget

Portland, Oregon San Jose, California Omaha, Nebraska Milwaukee, Wisconsin Kansas City, Missouri Jacksonville, Florida San Diego, California Los Angeles, California Colorado Springs, Colorado Albuquerque, New Mexico

Key Findings

Three of the top 10 cities are located in California , due largely to ample fitness studios and hiking trails, and access to the coast.

, due largely to ample fitness studios and hiking trails, and access to the coast. When it comes to affordability, Jacksonville, Omaha, and San Jose had the best hotel prices , while Milwaukee had the lowest average grocery prices .

, while . Large cities like New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia ranked lower on the list due to higher overall costs, lack of beach access, and fewer hiking and walking trails.

on the list due to higher overall costs, lack of beach access, and fewer hiking and walking trails. Portland ranked the highest on our list due to its abundance of hiking trails and relatively low grocery and hotel prices.

Summer Getaways: Trends and Insights

Wondering how each city ranks based on each of our data points? Read on to get the breakdown based on weather, price, and activity data:

Which Cities Have the Best Weather in July?

While most vacationers aim to avoid scorching temperatures above 90°F in the summer, weather can be a matter of preference. Perhaps you’re escaping a cool place and want some summer sun, or maybe you live in a desert area and would appreciate a cool breeze. Here are the coolest and warmest cities on the list:

Coolest cities in July:

Seattle, Washington (66.3)

Los Angeles, California (68.7)

San Diego, California, and San Jose, California (69.5)

Warmest cities in July:

Tampa, Florida (84.2)

Fresno, California (83.4)

Tulsa, Oklahoma (83.3)

Which Cities Have the Largest Number of Fitness Studios?

Whether you’re searching for a pilates class or looking to hit the gym, these cities have the largest number of fitness studios.

Chicago, Illinois (640)

San Diego, California (578)

New York, New York (458)

Which Cities Have the Least Expensive Average Nightly Hotel Rates?

Here are the least and most expensive average nightly hotel rates so you can find a getaway within your budget.

Least expensive:

Fresno, California ($117)

Jacksonville, Florida ($132.60)

Tulsa, Oklahoma ($147)

Most expensive:

San Diego ($436.40)

Virginia Beach, Virginia ($357.40)

Long Beach, California ($352.40)

Which Cities Have the Most Affordable Grocery Prices?

Eating out while on vacation can be hard on your wallet and on your health goals. These cities have affordable grocery prices for buying healthy snacks for your hike or supplies for your beach picnic.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin ($221.46)

Omaha, Nebraska ($235.12)

Detroit, Michigan ($236.38)

Which Cities Have the Most Hiking Trails?

Whether you’re looking for a leisurely walk in the city or a hike with a view, here are the cities with the largest number of scenic trails.

Colorado Springs, Colorado (278)

Portland, Oregon (244)

San Diego, California (218)

Summer Getaways for a Healthy Reset, Ranked From Best to Worst

Ready to find an affordable destination for a healthy summer vacation? Here’s the full list ranked from best to worst out of 35 U.S. cities that have average July temperatures between 65 and 85 degrees.

Portland, Oregon San Jose, California Omaha, Nebraska Milwaukee, Wisconsin Kansas City, Missouri Jacksonville, Florida San Diego, California Los Angeles, California Colorado Springs, Colorado Albuquerque, New Mexico Louisville, Kentucky Raleigh, North Carolina Atlanta, Georgia Charlotte, North Carolina Tulsa, Oklahoma Columbus, Ohio Detroit, Michigan Washington, D.C. Fresno, California Indianapolis, Indiana New York, New York Minneapolis, Minnesota Seattle, Washington Tampa, Florida Chicago, Illinois Nashville, Tennessee Memphis, Tennessee Baltimore, Maryland Virginia Beach, Virginia Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sacramento, California Long Beach, California Denver, Colorado Boston, Massachusetts

Data and Methodology: How We Created Our Ranking

The ranking for the best summer getaways started with the 50 most populous U.S. cities. From there, Hers narrowed the list down to 35 cities with average July temperatures between 65°F and 85°F. Finally, those locations were ranked based on the following five data points:

Cities that had beach access received one point, while those that didn't received zero points.

We used AllTrails data to find the number of "scenic trails" in each city. Destinations with more than 200 trails received 3 points, between 100 and 200 got 2 points, between 100 and 50 got 1 point, and fewer than 50 got zero points.

We averaged the top five "best value" hotels on TripAdvisor for the week between July 21 and 28, 2025. Cities with average nightly hotel prices below $150 got 3 points, between $150 and $200 got 2 points, between $200 and $250 got 1 point, and over $250 got zero points.

Hers used Census Pulse Survey data to find the average weekly grocery price in each city. Locations with prices below $225 got 3 points, between $225 and $250 got 2 points, between $250 and $275 got 1 point, and over $275 got zero points.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 County Business Patterns report, Hers looked at the number of fitness studios using NAICS code 71394. From there, it divided the number of fitness studios by the city's population to get the per capita value, which was added to each location's final ranking.

Tips for Maintaining Healthy Routines Throughout the Summer

Whether you’re hoping to maintain healthy routines while on vacation or looking to introduce new ones at home, here are a few habits that can keep you on the right track this summer.

Get outside. Regular exposure to nature enhances focus, reduces stress, and promotes overall well-being. Aim to spend time outside each day, whether through a long walk, outdoor exercise, or simply enjoying a quiet moment in a park.

Regular exposure to nature enhances focus, reduces stress, and promotes overall well-being. Aim to spend time outside each day, whether through a long walk, outdoor exercise, or simply enjoying a quiet moment in a park. Sleep well. With more hours of sunlight, it's easy to fall out of a regular sleep routine. Research shows that adults sleep less during the spring and summer months. Try to go to bed and wake up at consistent times to support energy, mood, and overall health.

With more hours of sunlight, it's easy to fall out of a regular sleep routine. Research shows that adults sleep less during the spring and summer months. Try to go to bed and wake up at consistent times to support energy, mood, and overall health. Find an exercise you enjoy. Take advantage of the nice weather by incorporating outdoor activities like walking, biking, or swimming. Even short bursts of movement can help increase energy and reduce stress.

Take advantage of the nice weather by incorporating outdoor activities like walking, biking, or swimming. Even short bursts of movement can help increase energy and reduce stress. Prioritize healthy eating. Summer offers an abundance of fruits and vegetables like strawberries, watermelon, and tomatoes. Incorporate seasonal produce into meals for a fiber boost, and opt for whole-food-based dishes to feel energized and refreshed.

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.