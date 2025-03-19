Billy Corgan & Chloé Mendel welcome third baby

Billy Corgan keeps on cherub rocking as he and his wife, Chloé Mendel, have welcomed their third child.

As the Smashing Pumpkins frontman tells People, Mendel gave birth to a baby girl named Juno on Tuesday.

"My wife, Chloé is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto," Corgan says. "We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloé and baby have such a safe, and peaceful, home birth."

Corgan adds that Juno's older siblings, 9-year-old Augustus and 6-year-old Philomena, are thrilled and "can't wait till she's old enough to play."

In addition to celebrating the birth of a new baby, Corgan is celebrating 30 years since the birth of the Pumpkins' landmark 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness with a run of shows at Chicago's Lyric Opera House in November.

