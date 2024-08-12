Billy Corgan uses AI to tell you to listen to the new Smashing Pumpkins album in eight languages

Billy Corgan wants to make sure you know there's a new Smashing Pumpkins album out, and he's using AI to do it.

In a series of videos, Corgan encourages you to listen to the record, titled Aghori Mhori Mei, in eight different languages — first in English and then translated via AI to Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Greek and Japanese.

"Don't worry, before AI destroys everything, including all culture, please know The Smashing Pumpkins have a new album out," Corgan says.

Corgan goes on to describe Aghori Mhori Mei as a "return to our old-school roots."

"We had a lot of fun making this record and we really want to share it with you," he says.

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently touring the U.S. playing headlining shows in between dates opening for Green Day.

