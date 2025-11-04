Billy F Gibbons announces 2026 tour with BFG Band

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top performs on stage at Viejas Casino & Resort on November 02, 2025 in Alpine, California. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons has announced a 2026 U.S. tour.

The outing runs from Jan. 20 in Napa, California, to Feb. 28. in Atlanta. For the shows, Gibbons will be joined by his BFG Band, which features Chris "Whipper" Layton of Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble on drums and Mike "The Drifter" Flanigin on Hammond organ, bass and backing vocals.

"I'm joined with Whipper and The Drifter, in our collective Texas collective blues tradition," Gibbons says. "There's a bond that speaks volumes about our sonic skew."

"One might hear a surf tune or some other detour of loudness as what we do is looser than our collective background might suggest," the "La Grange" rocker continues. "We predict good times as we always say, 'Ya' can't lose with the blues.'"

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BillyGibbons.com.

