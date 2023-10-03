Billy F. Gibbons, Nancy Wilson & more to guest on upcoming second of AXS TV's 'Power Hour﻿'

Gary Miller/WireImage

By Josh Johnson

ZZ Top's Billy F. GibbonsHeart's Nancy Wilson and The Black CrowesChris Robinson are among the guests featured on the upcoming second season of Power Hour, AXS TV's rock-themed news and interview show.

Others set to appear include Metallica's Lars UlrichFoo FightersChris ShiflettGreen DayGuns N' RosesDuff McKaganIron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson and Wolfgang Van Halen, as well as members of BlondieSex Pistols, Megadeth and more.

"The lineup of Rock & Roll legends we have for Season 2 of the Power Hour is comprised of some of the biggest names in music history," says Power Hour co-host Matt Pinfield. "Many of these artists I have known for years and consider friends, but being able to have them join the show with [co-hosts] Josh [Bernstein] and Caity [Babs] is a new career highlight for me. We're just as excited to turn viewers on to all of the new bands we've been discovering and premiering, who are the future of Rock music."

Season 2 of Power Hour premieres Thursday, October 5, at 11 p.m. ET.

