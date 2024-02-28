Billy F Gibbons recruits famous friends for cover of Jimmy Reed classic

ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons has recruited some musician friends for a cover of blues legend Jimmy Reed's classic track "Baby What You Want Me To Do."
In other Gibbons news, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a trio of shows in Hawaii this May. The rocker will headline The Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu May 17-19, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.
Gibbons and ZZ Top have a busy 2024 ahead of them. They are set to play West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 2 and kick off a new leg of the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd starting March 8 in Savannah, Georgia. A complete list of shows can be found at ZZtop.com.
