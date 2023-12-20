Billy Gibbons to be joined by special guests at New York show

Billy Gibbons has added one more show to his 2023 schedule. The ZZ Top rocker is set to headline a concert at New York's City Winery, with the gig billed as "Billy Gibbons & Friends."

The show is happening Saturday, December 30, at 8 p.m., and while there’s no word on who those “friends” will be, the show also promises an “all-star jam with surprise special guests.”

Tickets are on sale now.

The City Winery show isn't the only gig Gibbons has left this year. He's also set to play Antone's nightclub in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, December 28.

And ZZ Top also has plenty of live performances planned for 2024, including a second leg of the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour, with Lynyrd Skynyrd, which kicks off March 8 in Savannah, Georgia. A complete list of dates can be found at zztop.com.

