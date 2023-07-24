Billy Idol announces Twitch livestream ahead of self-titled debut expanded reissue

Billy Idol is set to release an expanded version of his 1982 self-titled debut album on Friday, July 28, and to celebrate, he's taking part in a very special Twitch livestream.

The event, which will also include his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, takes place Wednesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. ET in Los Angeles and will feature a special acoustic performance as well as a Q&A, where Idol is expected to discuss the album's history.

Fans will be able to tune into the livestream via 3point5, Universal Music Group's Twitch channel.

Billy Idol (Expanded Edition) will feature a previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic tune "White Wedding." In addition, the two-CD set will feature a separate album with a previously unreleased concert, recorded August 12, 1982, at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California. It features performances of such tracks as "Hot in the City," "Mony Mony," "White Wedding" and more.

Billy Idol Expanded Edition is available for preorder now.

In other Idol news, the rocker recently confirmed that Billy Idol: State Line, a film of his April Hoover Dam concert, will be released in theaters this fall. The concert features "two unique sets" of Idol hits and appearances from several special guests, including The Dead Weather's Alison Mosshart, Sex Pistols' Steve Jones and No Doubt's Tony Kanal.

Next up, Idol is set to kick off a North American tour on August 27 in Vancouver, Canada. A complete list of tour dates can be found at billyidol.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.