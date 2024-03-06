Billy Idol releasing 40th anniversary deluxe reissue of 'Rebel Yell'

Billy Idol's sophomore album, Rebel Yell, turned 40 in November, and now, he's celebrating the milestone with a new deluxe expanded edition of the record.

The reissue will be available digitally and as a two-LP and two-CD set on April 26. In addition to the original album, it will feature an album of previously unreleased songs and demos, including “Best Way Out Of Here,” a never-before-heard Idol/Steve Stevens track from the album’s original recording sessions and a Poolside remix of “Eyes Without A Face.”

The deluxe will also feature a cover of Rose Royce’s “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which will be released on Friday, March 8, the same day the expanded edition is available for preorder.

Aside from "Eyes Without A Face," which was a top five hit for Idol, Rebel Yell featured such classic tunes as the title track and "Flesh for Fantasy." Videos for all three tracks got regular play on MTV. The album peaked at #6 in the U.S. and went on to be certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

