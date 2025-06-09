Billy Idol says Sting got lucky after impersonating him

BILLY IDOL -- Billy Idol performs onstage during the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund)

Billy Idol has shared a funny anecdote about a Saturday Night Live sketch in which Sting did an impersonation of him.

In an interview with The Ankler, Idol was asked about the 1991 sketch "The Sinatra Group," where Phil Hartman as Frank Sinatra hosted a talk show where he interviewed a variety of guests, including Sting as Idol.

Idol says he thought the sketch was “very funny” and shares that he was told that Sting’s wife, Trudie Styler, was a big fan of her husband’s impersonation.

“Sting’s wife, Trudie, told me that when he went into the dressing room after playing me, she got him to have sex with [her] as me,” Idol shares. “So that was a great caveat to the sketch. She said, ‘F*** me as Billy Idol.’ And he did.”

Idol is the subject of a new documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which will have its premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Tuesday, where he’ll also perform.

“I think the documentary has got a depth to it, as we really worked on it over quite a long period of time,” he tells the outlet. “I think it’s a really great documentary that shows a lot of aspects of my life.”

As for not holding anything back in the film, he shares, “You just have to own it and you realize what happened, whatever it was, the drug addiction or whatever else and own the different periods of my life. It all led to something: The bad stuff and the good stuff somehow ended up fusing [into] the music I’ve made.”

