Billy Idol stars in new Workday “rock star” ads

Billy Idol is the latest rocker to star in commercials for the company Workday.

Continuing the theme from Workday's Super Bowl ad, which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett and Gary Clark Jr., the latest spots feature Idol, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani.

In the ads, the trio calls out office workers for continuing to call each other "rock stars."

"I can't believe you corporate types are still at it," Idol says in one clip. "Just stop calling each other rock stars." He later crashes a meeting to add, "Using responsible AI doesn't make you a rock star."

In another clip, Idol sarcastically exclaims, "Look at my data-driven insights! I'm a rock star!"

"While these rock icons might not consider us to be rock stars in the traditional sense, our customers around the world are the true rock stars of business and we want to celebrate that," says Workday Chief Marketing Officer Emma Chalwin. "We're bringing that to life in the next wave of this multi-channel campaign with amazing talent, humor, and a bold, new edge aligned with what everyone loves about the Workday brand. We're excited to show the world how Workday rocks the future of work."

The Workday ads are streaming on YouTube and will air April 8-14 in connection with The Masters golf tournament.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.