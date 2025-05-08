Billy Idol’s 'Dream Into It' debuts in top 10 on 'Billboard' Album Sales chart

By Jill Lances

Billy Idol's latest album has landed on the Billboard charts.

The rocker's Dream Into It, his first full-length album since 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground, debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. That marks his first album to ever land in the top 10 on that chart.

According to the mag, 6,500 copies of Dream Into It were sold in the week ending May 1, consisting of about 2,500 vinyl records, 3,500 CDs and 500 digital downloads. All those vinyl copies were enough to land the album at #19 on the Billboard Vinyl Sales chart.

Prior to Dream Into It, Idol's highest-ranking album on the Top Sales Chart was the 2021 EP The Roadside, which peaked at #12.

