Billy Joel announces first co-headlining date with Rod Stewart

SGranitz/WireImage

By Jill Lances

Billy Joel has co-headlining dates on the books this year with Stevie Nicks and Sting, and now he's set to share his stage with yet another big-name rock star – Rod Stewart.

Billy and Rod will headline Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, September 13, marking the first time the two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have headlined a concert together.

A Citi ticket presale kicks off Monday, January 29, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m.

Joel previously announced two new shows with Sting in Las Vegas and San Antonio, for a total of five dates together in 2024. He’s also set to headline two shows with Nicks in 2024, in Arlington, Texas, and Chicago.

A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!