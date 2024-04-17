Billy Joel CBS special brings in 5.7 million viewers

It looks like a lot of Billy Joel fans tuned in to see the CBS special dedicated to the 100th performance of his residency at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Variety reports that 5.7 million people caught Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden when it aired Sunday, April 14, despite it starting late due to coverage of the Masters Tournament.

That number includes not only folks who watched the special on CBS, but those who caught the livestream that aired on Paramount+.

Just how big are those numbers? Well, the Joel concert is now the fourth-most-watched special of the year, behind three award shows: the Oscars, Grammys and Golden Globes.

And even more fans will be able to check it out. Following fan uproar over the show being cut short in the middle of Joel’s performance of “Piano Man,” CBS is rebroadcasting the special on Friday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

